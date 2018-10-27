DEA's next Prescription Drug Take Back Day is

October 27, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Search by zip code or city/state to find a collection site near you.

For law enforcement agencies that wish to host a collection site, please call the POC in your area.

Download posters, handouts and other materials to promote National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Collection Results