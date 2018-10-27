Diversion Control Division, US Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

DEA's next Prescription Drug Take Back Day is
October 27, 2018 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Search by zip code or city/state to find a collection site near you.

For law enforcement agencies that wish to host a collection site, please call the POC in your area.

Download posters, handouts and other materials to promote National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Drug Disposal Information

News Releases

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Collection Results

April 2018 15th National Take Back Day

October 2017 14th National Take Back Day

April 2017 13th National Take Back Day

October 2016 12th National Take Back Day

April 2016 11th National Take Back Day

Emergency Disaster Relief
RX Abuse Online

